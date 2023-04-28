Former Aberdeen boss ‘wanted’ by two of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship this season but two of their current League One rivals have a new boss in their sights

Two unnamed League One clubs are reportedly interested in Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. The 41-year-old appears to be a wanted man in England ahead of the summer.

According to The Scottish Sun, a couple of Sheffield Wednesday’s third tier rivals have ‘sounded out’ the Irishman. The only team withouth a permanent manager in the division right now is Port Vale.

Goodwin, who made one cap for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days, has never managed below the border. He started his managerial career at Alloa Athletic and spent three years with the Clackmannanshire outfit.

The former defensive midfielder then had spells higher up the Scottish pyramid at St Mirren and Aberdeen but his time with the latter ended sourly after a shock Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier outfit Darvel. He left Pittodrie in January 2023 and was then appointed at Dundee United a couple of months later.

Goodwin has since reinstated his reputation with the Terrors and has done an impressive job. His deal expires at the end of this campaign as he looks to keep his current club up.

As a player, he had stints at Celtic, Stockport County, Scunthorpe United and Huddersfield Town before hanging up his boots. Sheffield Wednesday are desperately looking to claw themselves out of League One this term so will be hoping they don’t come up against Goodwin in the next campaign if he does end up securing a summer switch.