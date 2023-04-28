News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
42 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Former Aberdeen boss ‘wanted’ by two of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship this season but two of their current League One rivals have a new boss in their sights

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Two unnamed League One clubs are reportedly interested in Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. The 41-year-old appears to be a wanted man in England ahead of the summer.

According to The Scottish Sun, a couple of Sheffield Wednesday’s third tier rivals have ‘sounded out’ the Irishman. The only team withouth a permanent manager in the division right now is Port Vale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goodwin, who made one cap for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days, has never managed below the border. He started his managerial career at Alloa Athletic and spent three years with the Clackmannanshire outfit.

Most Popular

The former defensive midfielder then had spells higher up the Scottish pyramid at St Mirren and Aberdeen but his time with the latter ended sourly after a shock Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier outfit Darvel. He left Pittodrie in January 2023 and was then appointed at Dundee United a couple of months later.

Goodwin has since reinstated his reputation with the Terrors and has done an impressive job. His deal expires at the end of this campaign as he looks to keep his current club up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a player, he had stints at Celtic, Stockport County, Scunthorpe United and Huddersfield Town before hanging up his boots. Sheffield Wednesday are desperately looking to claw themselves out of League One this term so will be hoping they don’t come up against Goodwin in the next campaign if he does end up securing a summer switch.

Darren Moore’s side are third in the table and are back in action this weekend away at Shrewsbury before a final day match-up at Hillsborough against play-off hopefuls Derby County. Table toppers Plymouth Argyle and 2nd position Ipswich Town will both be promoted on Saturday if they can win their matches against Burton Albion and Exeter City respectively.