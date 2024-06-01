Euro 24: Sheffield fan zone will hold more fans than some league gates, with Chris Waddle speaking to fans
The teams may not be there - but thousands will be watching Euro 24 this month in Sheffield in an arena that holds more fans than some league matches get.
Sheffield will be running a 4,000-capacity fan zone on Devonshire Green during the competition to provide a space for fans to watch together as a crowd, with former England star Chris Waddle on the site to provide expert views.
That means it holds more than the average gate of two League One clubs and six League Two clubs, based on last season’s attendances.
It is in the same area as the fan zone set up in the city when it hosted the women’s Euros in 2022.
Fan City will feature player Q&As, live music, and ‘a vibrant atmosphere’, say organisers
Scheduled to kick-off on June 14 with Scotland v Germany, ‘Fan City’ will be offering football fans the ultimate Euros Party, with all of England’s matches on the biggest outdoor screens in South Yorkshire, and on June 16, England’s opening match against Serbia will be screened at the Devonshire Green site.
There will also be food and cultural events.
Former England winger Waddle, who lived in Sheffield for many years after he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in the 1990s, said: “Fan villages like this are like a New Year’s Eve Party. People just enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun and there’s loads going on.”
He added “I'm hoping this is the year we end our trophy drought and crown ourselves as champions of Europe. It's going to be extra special coming back to Sheffield, where I spent four happy years as a player.”
Chris was part of the England team in several major tournaments, including the famous team that reached the semi finals of the 1990 World Cup.
Admission to the fan zone will be ticketed for England games, including VIP and general admission offerings. Non-England games will also be screened inside ‘Fan City’ with admission free for those games.
For more information, and ticket information for England’s matches visit www.fancity.co.uk and follow @fancityuk on social media for the latest updates and announcements.
