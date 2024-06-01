Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preparations under way for fan zone as Sheffield gets ready for Euro 24 at Devonshire Green

The teams may not be there - but thousands will be watching Euro 24 this month in Sheffield in an arena that holds more fans than some league matches get.

Sheffield will be running a 4,000-capacity fan zone on Devonshire Green during the competition to provide a space for fans to watch together as a crowd, with former England star Chris Waddle on the site to provide expert views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means it holds more than the average gate of two League One clubs and six League Two clubs, based on last season’s attendances.

It is in the same area as the fan zone set up in the city when it hosted the women’s Euros in 2022.

Fans watching England on big screens at Devonshire Green during the 2022 women’s Euros

Fan City will feature player Q&As, live music, and ‘a vibrant atmosphere’, say organisers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduled to kick-off on June 14 with Scotland v Germany, ‘Fan City’ will be offering football fans the ultimate Euros Party, with all of England’s matches on the biggest outdoor screens in South Yorkshire, and on June 16, England’s opening match against Serbia will be screened at the Devonshire Green site.

There will also be food and cultural events.

Former England winger Waddle, who lived in Sheffield for many years after he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in the 1990s, said: “Fan villages like this are like a New Year’s Eve Party. People just enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun and there’s loads going on.”

He added “I'm hoping this is the year we end our trophy drought and crown ourselves as champions of Europe. It's going to be extra special coming back to Sheffield, where I spent four happy years as a player.”

Chris was part of the England team in several major tournaments, including the famous team that reached the semi finals of the 1990 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission to the fan zone will be ticketed for England games, including VIP and general admission offerings. Non-England games will also be screened inside ‘Fan City’ with admission free for those games.