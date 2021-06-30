England vs Ukraine: Where to watch Euro 2020 game in Sheffield and what time does it kick off?

Fans were overjoyed last night, Tuesday, when the team beat Germany 2-0, landing them a spot against Ukraine on Saturday in the quarter-finals.

The goals came from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane, who scored four minutes from time – his first goal in the Euro 2020 competition.

Saturday’s match will be the first time England has played away from Wembley during the tournament, heading to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020, meaning they are set to take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday. Picture: Chris Etchells

The winner will then be taking on either Czech Republic or Denmark for a place in the final.

When is England v Ukraine?

England are set to take on Ukraine with an 8pm kick-off on Saturday, July 3.

The game will be held at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Will it be shown on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast for free on BBC One and will be available to view online via BBC iPlayer.

Where can I watch the match in Sheffield?

Sheffield is a great city for both pubs and sport, with plenty of places set to show Saturday’s match.

Bars like Walkabout in the city centre will be showing the game, as well as pubs like The Big Tree in Woodseats – famous for it’s spectacular display of flags and shown on TV earlier this week when fans were filmed drinking as early as 7am in preparation of the England v Germany fixture.

The Ball in Crookes will also be screening England v Ukraine, as will other pubs in Sheffield suburbs like The Hardy Pick in Nether Edge and The Queen in Mosborough.

Ecclesall Road is another spot set to be busy on Saturday, with Champs Sports Bar, The Wildcard Bar & Grill, Nursery Tavern and the Porter Brook all showing it on the big screen.