Euro 2020 in pictures: Euphoric atmosphere at Sheffield pub as England beat Germany in historic win
England supporters across Sheffield have gone wild over the historic victory against arch foes Germany to go through to the last eight on Tuesday night.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:52 pm
Sheffield pub, The Common Room was packed with the Three Lions supporters since afternoon, hours before the 5pm kick off in Wembley.
The landmark win brought back painful memories from defeat in the 1970 World Cup as well as losses in 2010, Italia 90 and in a penalty shoot-out against the Germans in Euro 96.
But thanks to wonderful goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the second half, England’s luck has now changed.
The Star photographer Chris Etchells was there to capture the moments.
