Euro 2020 in pictures: Euphoric atmosphere at Sheffield pub as England beat Germany in historic win

Sheffield pub, The Common Room was packed with the Three Lions supporters since afternoon, hours before the 5pm kick off in Wembley.

The landmark win brought back painful memories from defeat in the 1970 World Cup as well as losses in 2010, Italia 90 and in a penalty shoot-out against the Germans in Euro 96.

But thanks to wonderful goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the second half, England’s luck has now changed.

The Star photographer Chris Etchells was there to capture the moments.

1. The Common Room Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

2. The Common Room Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

3. The Common Room Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

4. The Common Room Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo