Fans were left rejoicing on Saturday night when England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome and scored a place in the semi-finals. Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson all ensured the team’s impressive victory, with Kane scoring within the first five minutes of the match.

Denmark also won their game against Czech Republic in Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next match and where you can watch it.

England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 where they will play Denmark on Wednesday. Pictured: Harry Kane of England applauds the fans following victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 3, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ettore Ferrari - Pool/Getty Images)

When is it?

England vs Denmark will take place at Wembley on Wednesday, July 7.

What time does it kick off?

The match kicks off at 8pm.

What channel can I watch it on?

ITV will be broadcasting the semi-final for free and viewers in the UK will also be able to stream the match online via ITV Hub.

Where can I watch it in Sheffield?

There is no shortage of pubs in Sheffield and most of them will be showing Wednesday’s big match. There’s something for everyone, ranging from sports bars to local pubs to city centre bars.

Bars like Walkabout in the city centre will be showing the game, as well as pubs like The Big Tree in Woodseats – famous for it’s spectacular display of flags and shown on TV last week when fans were filmed drinking as early as 7am in preparation of the England vs Germany fixture.

The Ball in Crookes will also be screening England v Ukraine, as will other pubs in Sheffield suburbs like The Hardy Pick in Nether Edge and The Queen in Mosborough.

Ecclesall Road is another spot set to be busy on Wednesday, with Champs Sports Bar, The Wildcard Bar & Grill, Nursery Tavern and the Porter Brook all showing it on the big screen.

Booking is advised to secure a table and please check the websites and social media accounts of each venue listed for further details about availability.

Who will be on the team?

This has not yet been confirmed, but yellow cards will be wiped for the semi-finals, meaning Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Harry Maguire will no longer have to worry.

The full team will be announced around 90 minutes before kick-off.

Has England ever won the Euros before?