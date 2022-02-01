The 22-year-old midfielder cut short what had been an unsuccessful season-long loan at Championship leaders Fulham to make the move just before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

He is the second new arrival at Oakwell after attacking midfielder Amine Bassi joined from FC Metz on deadline day.

Barnsley have signed Portugese youth international Domingos Quina from Premier League side Watford on loan until the end of the season.

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi described Quina as a ‘decorated youth international’ and said: “We are excited to see him show his talent in a Barnsley shirt.

"This signing provides us with further options in an offensive sense and I hope he proves to be an asset between now and the season’s conclusion in May.”

Asbaghi has been keen to add quality to his squad with Barnsley currently eight points from safety in the second tier ahead of a crunch clash at home to Cardiff City tomorrow.

Like Bassi, Quina has struggled for game time this term, making just four appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers after joining in August.

He has previously made 12 top-flight appearances for Watford and spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Granada, scoring twice in eight games to help Nazaríes to a ninth-placed finish in Spain’s top flight.