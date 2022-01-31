Amine Bassi: Barnsley FC sign FC Metz midfielder on loan

The 24-year-old, who has represented Morocco internationally at youth level, becomes the Reds’ first signing of the January transfer window, subject to VISA approval, and will remain in South Yorkshire until the end of the season.

"Amine is a talented player who we hope will make an immediate impact,” said Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi, who has been keen to strengthen his squad this month with his side currently eight points from safety in the Championship.

Metz' French midfielder Amine Bassi (R) controls the ball during the French Cup round-of-64 football match between Bergerac-Perigord FC and FC Metz at the Stade de Campreal in Bergerac, south-western France, on December 19, 2021. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"He can play a number of positions across the forward line, which is a significant asset.

"He brings with him a strong desire to improve whilst also strengthening our existing group. Importantly, Amine is also a technical player and someone who can play a killer pass.”

Bassi has made five appearances in the French top flight this season - two of them starts – amassing just 183 minutes worth of action.

He will be eligible for Wednesday’s crunch clash against Cardiff City at Oakwell.

"I like to think of myself as an offensive player,” added Bassi.

"I like to score and to make other players score, so what you can expect from me is I will try to be incisive in games.

“I will try my very best, but particularly in the challenge that we have of staying up. So, I think the fans will be happy to cheer for me.”

Bassi previously scored 26 goals and contributed 17 assists in 119 appearances for Nancy – who like Barnsley are under the control of the Pacific Media Group – before leaving the club in 2021.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Watford midfielder Domingos Quina before tonight’s 11pm deadline.