'Disgusting' Sheffield United fan filmed 'spitting' on Sheffield Wednesday fans during derby

By Chris Holt

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:40 GMT
Sheffield United took on Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Sunday

An apparent Sheffield United fan has been branded ‘disgusting’ after footage appeared to show the man ‘spitting’ on Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The video which has been shared on social media showed some fans gesticulating from the stand above where Wednesday fans were housed at Bramall Lane. One man then appears to spit in the direction of those Wednesday supporters beneath him.

One fan posted on ‘X’: “As a blade i have to say spitting at anyone is a scumbag thing to do. Needs kicking out of the club.” Another wrote: That’s ****ing disgusting sort him out @SheffieldUnited no room in my club for that behaviour.”

When contacted, Sheffield United issued a statement, which read: “We are aware of incidents associated with the Sunday’s Derby fixture and will work with our counterparts at Sheffield Wednesday and South Yorkshire Police to ensure offenders are identified and penalised.”

Before the match police had to keep apart rival fans on Bramall Lane, with reports of bottles and cans being thrown over the police cordon.

A Sheffield Wednesday supporter was also shown on social media appearing to be mocking the recent death of former Sheffield United player George Baldock, holding up his phone which had on it the words ‘Where’s Baldock?’.

Both incidents drew criticism from supporters with one posting on ‘X’: “I hope both clubs ban those idiots sheffield United, one for spitting at sheffield wednesday fans and the sheffield wednesday one for putting where baldock on his phone that's disgusting and sick behaviour why can't people just behave like normal people.”

Sheffield Wednesday posted on social medis on Sunday night, following the sharing of the inflammatory Baldock image: “The club are aware of an image circulating on social media and roundly condemn this abhorrent act. We are working together with South Yorkshire Police on an immediate investigation and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Sheffield United won the match 1-0, after a second half goal from Tyrese Campbell in front of a crowd of 31,000+.

