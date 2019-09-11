Barnsley: Why young guns are capable of thriving in Championship
Barnsley left-back Ben Williams insists the youth nature of the squad is not harmful to their Championship chances.
The Reds' recruitment policy of signing under-23s with the possibility of a high re-sale value means that their squad is stacked with inexperience of the second tier.
They are finding their feet, having taken five points from their opening six games and Williams says youthful exuberance can be a positive.
“There isn't much of a problem being too young, sometimes having a young team can be better, every young player that comes into the team is hungry and are determined to get the result,” said Williams.
“But we are all learning, I am sure we have got the quality to move forward.
“It's a tough league, every single team in there is of really really high quality. It is a case of sticking together and the results will come.
“It is a case of getting used to the new faces at the club, we are a young group.
“We have shown this season we are capable of getting results against top teams. We know we are capable of getting results.”
That will be put to the test at the weekend as Barnsley host Leeds at Oakwell on Sunday lunchtime.
The Reds will be hoping for good news on the injury front, with Cameron McGeehan, Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow all making progress over the international break.