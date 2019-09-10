Barnsley: Luke Thomas lives out dad's dream with England honours
Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas was delighted to make his dad's dream come true by representing England Under-2os.
The 20-year-old picked up caps against Holland on Thursday and Switzerland on Monday as his development continues to impress.
His debut against the Dutch at Shrewsbury last week was a special moment, especially for his father, who was in attendance.
“It’s a very proud moment for me; it’s what I’ve been waiting for for ages really,” said Thomas.
“My family and friends were here to see it, so it’s a proud moment for them as well.
“They were really excited. I think it’s been my dad’s dream for a while for me to play for any England youth team and I’m so glad that I’ve been able to do it now and he was here to be able to witness it.
“It feels great; I don’t think there’s anything better than playing for your country.
“As footballers, that’s what we dream of when we’re kids, to put the England jersey on.
“So I’m thankful to everyone who has played a part in it – all of the coaches over the past years and now at Barnsley as well."
Thomas was in the company of some excellent talent in the Young Lions and he hopes it will help his game.
He added: “It’s been good. If you look at the Under-20 squad, there’s some big names in there – Angel Gomes, for example – so the step-up is very good and all of the players are good technically.
“The quality is top notch to be fair.”