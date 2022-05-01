Marsh, aged 18, marked his first Championship start by scoring a goal during the 3-1 defeat by Preston North End.
Although Devaney’s side went on to suffer their latest loss of what has been a wretched campaign at Oakwell, the 41-year-old hailed Marsh’s impact, saying: “Everyone knows how we all feel about him.
“It was a good opportunity for him and to get the goal as well was fantastic.”
“It’s all about consistently in his performances for Aiden now,” he added. “Making sure this isn’t just a one-off. We’ve got one game left and if he can get another goal, then that will be a great help.”
Barnsley, who are guaranteed to finish at the foot of the table, face West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Placed in caretaker charge when Poya Asbaghi was sacked towards the end of last month, Devaney has pledged to give more changes to previously overlooked players against Steve Bruce’s side.
“I think it was a big improvement from Tuesday,” he said, contrasting his team’s display against Preston to their effort during last week’s defeat by Blackpool. “There was a reaction from the players, albeit some of them fresh faces and we were giving an opportunity to some of the lads that have not played this season. I thought they dealt with the situation really well and that was great to see.”