Marsh, aged 18, marked his first Championship start by scoring a goal during the 3-1 defeat by Preston North End.

Although Devaney’s side went on to suffer their latest loss of what has been a wretched campaign at Oakwell, the 41-year-old hailed Marsh’s impact, saying: “Everyone knows how we all feel about him.

Former Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi with Martin Devaney (left): Bruce Rollinson

“It was a good opportunity for him and to get the goal as well was fantastic.”

“It’s all about consistently in his performances for Aiden now,” he added. “Making sure this isn’t just a one-off. We’ve got one game left and if he can get another goal, then that will be a great help.”

Placed in caretaker charge when Poya Asbaghi was sacked towards the end of last month, Devaney has pledged to give more changes to previously overlooked players against Steve Bruce’s side.