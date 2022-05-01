Sheffield Eagles: Proud boss outlines victory masterplan

Mark Aston, the Sheffield Eagles head coach, outlined plans to analyse his team’s “end of set” plays following the defeat by Leigh Centurians as he plots revenge on Adrian Lam’s side.

By James Shield
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 1:08 pm

Aston’s men were beaten 34-6 by the professional outfit on Friday, with an 1895 Cup tie between the two teams next on the agenda.

Speaking ahead of that match, Aston described himself as being “proud” of the Eagles’ performance in Greater Manchester.

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston

But he admitted: “We’re going to have a look at our work around the end of sets because they (Leigh) scored a couple of tries from those situations and it’s something we’d worked on.

“But I’m also proud of how the boys performed against opponents who have been full-time for a long time.”

Looking forward to Eagles’ next clash against Leigh, Aston added: “We can come back here with no pressure. I think we can be a bit better. If we are, and we show the same committment, I’m a believer.”

Sheffield Eagles face Leigh in the cup
