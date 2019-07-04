Barnsley snap up Leeds United youngster on three-year deal
Barnsley have made Leeds youngster Aapo Halme their seventh summer signing.
The 21-year-old Finnish defender has joined on a three-year deal with the option of a four, with the Reds paying an undisclosed fee.
The centre-half made four appearances for Leeds in the Championship last season and will compete to be part of a new-look defence for Barnsley following the sales of Liam Lindsay and Ethan Pinnock.
Halme has been impressed with Barnsley's style under Daniel Stendel and is looking to be a part of it.
He said: “I think this is the style of football that I like to play, I’ve played my whole career like this, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really pleased.
“When I first heard I was really excited and I want to help the club to reach their goals, improve as a player and get used to first team football.
“I want to get some games under my belt and help the team as much as possible.”
Co-chairman Paul Conway added: “I am really pleased that we have been able to add Aapo to the squad.
“He has showed great promise at the high level of the Championship at a young age, bringing key knowledge of the league to the squad after challenging for promotion last season.
“This is a core element of our overall strategy, again signing excellent young talent. “We are all excited to see Aapo at Oakwell this season, where he can continue to perform at a high level.”