Barnsley: Reds hopeful duo will return after international break
Barnsley are hopeful Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan will be fit after the international break.
The midfield duo missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wigan with unexpected injuries sustained in training, but boss Daniel Stendel expects them to be back in a fortnight.
They were two of seven injuries to first-team players, which makes the point at the DW Stadium even better.
Stendel said: “We heard in the morning that Alex had no chance to play and Cameron couldn’t play as of Friday.
“I think Alex can play in two weeks, he has a little bit of pain in his neck and he cannot move his neck.
“Cameron has an injury from defending set-pieces in training.
“I hope both will be back in two weeks as well as Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown then we have more options.”
The shortage saw defender Toby Sibbick shifted into a midfield role and he excelled.
Stendel added: “Toby has very similar performances at right-back, centre-back and left-back.
“We can trust him in every position.”
Stendel defended Ben Williams' intentions after his late red card for a lunge on Lee Evans.
"He was one second too late but yes," admitted Stendel. "(The referee) gave the red card for Ben Williams, I know he wanted to win the ball but he was a seconds too late and it was a red card."