Barnsley: Reds defender set for return from injury
Barnsley could be boosted by the return of defender Bambo Diaby for the trip to Nottingham Forest.
The centre-half has missed the last two games with a knock picked up at the end of August, but he has returned to full training and first-team coach Chris Stern expects him to be available for the City Ground trip.
Stern said: “We are confident of having him available for the weekend.”
Patrick Schmidt could also feature having missed last weekend's defeat to Leeds while Cameron McGeehan's foot injury was due to be assessed after Friday's training session.
Stern added: “They are getting on well. Patrick is training normally with us during the week.
“Cam trained on Thursday to see how it would be. We needed to see how he felt and how his foot was feeling and then after Friday's training we can make a final decision if he is fine.”
Cauley Woodrow is another player who has been occupying the treatment room in recent weeks, but he returned against Leeds and is delighted to be back in the fold.
He said: “It was nice to be back playing after three or four weeks out injured, obviously the result wasn’t the best but the performance was good and I was delighted to be back out there with the lads.
“We played against arguably one of the best teams in the league with a very good manager and we had them on the back foot for a lot of the game, but their extra bit of quality won them the game.”