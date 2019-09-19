Barnsley: Reds 'have set the standard' in last two games
Barnsley first-team coach Chris Stern says his side have set the benchmark for what is expected of them in the Championship in the last two matches.
The Reds, who have endured a tricky start to the season following their promotion last season, have drawn 0-0 at Wigan and matched Leeds for most of their game last weekend before ultimately losing.
The manner of performance was more than encouraging, though, and Stern says his side need to replicate that level every week, starting with this weekend's trip to Nottingham Forest.
Stern said: “We started well at Wigan, we had a good game considering the number of players we had out.
“Then, during the international break we worked hard as a team. The performance and intensity from the Leeds game is the standard we need to have every week.
“We can definitely say from those last two matches that we have our Barnsley team back.
“We are pleased with the performances, we came close to grabbing a point and maybe even winning against one of the best sides in the league, so this makes us confident and we need to carry on playing like we are doing.”
The Reds travel to the City Ground aiming for a first away win of the campaign and Stern is expecting a tough test.
“They are statement team,” he added. “They are a proper Championship club that have had some great results recently. They beat Swansea 1-0 last weekend, so it’s going to hard for us to travel to Nottingham, but we are confident in our own ourselves.
"They are on a good run; however, we want to win again, and we are looking forward to a good game.”