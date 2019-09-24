Barnsley: Frustration continues for Dimitri Cavare
Barnsley expect Dimitri Cavare to be still missing for this weekend's clash with Brentford.
Cavare was absent from the Reds side that lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday after he injured his hamstring against Leeds.
It continues a stop-start season for the 24-year-old who had just won his place in Daniel Stendel's side back having fallen out of favour.
He will not make the televised clash with Brentford this weekend, but could be back for the midweek game against Derby.
Stendel said: “He had an injury in the Leeds game, he tried to play until the end, but he had a muscle injury in the hamstring.
“We hope he can play against Derby maybe but we are not sure.”
Stendel revealed that Aapo Halme suffered a head injury at Forest.
The Finnish defender came off in the 77th minute at the City Ground after sustaining the problem in the first half.
Stendel added: “He had problems at half-time, he didn't feel good and said to me he maybe couldn't play in the second half.
“I told him, 'You played well, come on, try the second half'. He played good in the second half and he had a head injury and he also felt not good so we took him off.
“I am happy with his performance, it was the right answer and he showed that he can play at a high level in this league and I am happy with him.”