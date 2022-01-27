Barnsley forward makes big admission ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Having gone down 3-0 to Nottingham Forest in midweek, the Tykes are now preparing to come up against third-placed Bournemouth at Oakwell.

And forward Devante Cole says it’s vitally important they starting putting wins on the board, to lift the mood in the camp, which he feels can help the team go on a run and stave off the drop.

"We need that win,” said Cole. “It's everything for our confidence. The belief needs to be there. It has to start now. It has to start on Saturday [against Bournemouth].

Devante Cole says relegation-haunted Barnsley are desperate for a win against AFC Bournemouth to boost their confidence (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"If we can get that first win, I think we'll push on with renewed belief in the team."