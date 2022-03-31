Five points currently separate Barnsley in the Championship’s final relegation spot from the Royals one place above them ahead of their meeting at Oakwell this weekend.

“It’s about enjoying the moment,” Asbaghi said.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has urged his players to embrace the pressure of Saturday’s six-pointer against relegation rivals Reading.

“I am in no stress to try and play this game and go to the next one. You have to embrace these situations.”

The Reds won just two of their first 29 league games but four wins and two draws in their last nine matches has given them a fighting chance of beating the drop with eight games left.

Barnsley previously pulled off a great escape two seasons ago when they won seven of their last 14 fixtures to stay up on the final day.

Another relegation-threatened side, Peterborough, are the only team to have performed worse than Reading over the last 12 matches stretching back to January.

Asbaghi, who hopes to welcome skipper Cauley Woodrow back before the end of the season, added: “If you look at our players and how we are acting in training, they look like they are enjoying the challenge that is upon them on Saturday.

"That’s a must. You cannot go in with a feeling that you just want to go in and play the next one, or have fear. You have to embrace it because that’s when you can fulfil your potential.