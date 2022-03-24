Barnsley legend Neil Redfearn backs Reds to avoid Championship relegation

Poya Asbaghi’s side are currently five points from safety in the second tier with eight games left to play, including a crunch clash at home to fellow strugglers Reading next weekend.

Barnsley won just two of their 29 league games, but their form since last month’s 1-0 victory over play-off chasing QPR puts them mid-table in the Championship standings.

Neil Redfearn, manager of Sheffield United (photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

"It looks like there’s a bit of belief there,” said Redfearn, who captained the Reds to promotion to the Premier League in 1996/97 and was top-scorer during their solitary season in the top flight.

“The players look like they feel they can. They are in a good place, they have just got to keep focusing on each game.

"I did the game for Sky when they played Fulham (1-1 draw), they gave them a bloody nose and got their press spot on.

"The crowd are behind it, it was a great atmosphere against Fulham, they are sensing it plus there’s a bit of form there.”

Five points separate Barnsley and the Royals, who are one place above them in the table and most likely to be relegated at their expense, if they can repeat their heroics from 2019/20 when they won seven of their last 14 games to beat the drop on the final day.

"There’s time to do it,” Redfearn added.

"They have got players of quality, they did well in the window and have got more of a threat attacking-wise.

"(Domingos) Quina and (Amine) Bassi have made a big difference since they came in.”

The return of striker Carlton Morris to full fitness has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the Reds.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last 10 starts.

Redfearn, who now manages Sheffield United Women, said: “If they can get something out of the Reading match it drags them right into it.

"They key is consistency. To be fair to the manager he’s had some consistent messages, it’s not changed. It’s not like the players have seen a massive shift.