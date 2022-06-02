Barnsley FC outline ambition to return to the Championship at first attempt

That’s the promise from new Reds chairman Neerav Parekh, despite his acceptance some players will need to be sold to make up the shortfall of up to £8 million following relegation to League One.

“There is a transfer budget, but it depends on outgoings,” he told The Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Jean Cryne, Neerav Parekh and Khaled El-Ahmad.

“It’s fluid, but we are going to look at bringing players in. We need to strengthen the squad and the idea is to get out of League One at the first opportunity.”

The club’s new-look board has injected £1 million to help with running costs and strengthen its hand in transfer negotiations for outgoing players.

That, they say, will reduce the risk of their most valuable assets being sold on the cheap.

Parekh added: “I’m going to make no bones about it, there will be a few players that have to be sold.

"I don’t think that’s unique to Barnsley; that’s every single club, especially clubs that get relegated.”

He continued: “There’s grace to bring a few in first, but it’s not going to be multi-million-pound purchases. There might be a few free transfers, a few people that come in for lower fees.

"We’ll have a sense of where our financial budget is closer to the end of the window.”

Amicable agreements have been reached between the club and some wantaway players that now is the right time to part ways, chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said.

Asked how competitive the playing budget would be next term, he replied: "Whether it’s budget or players we want to compete to be one of the teams fighting for promotion and the play-offs.

"That specific number will be more evident once the transfer window closes. It’s fluid, there’s balance, we have an idea of how we want to balance that number to get the best possible squad.”

Barnsley previously spent just one season in the third tier following their relegation from the Championship in the 2017/18 season.