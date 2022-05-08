Barnsley FC caretaker manager Martin Devaney makes admission about his future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular former Tyke, who made more than 170 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2011, took charge of Barnsley’s final three games of the season following their relegation to League One.

“I’ve not thought about my own future,” he said.

Barnsley caretaker manager Martin Devaney. Photo courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club has to review the season and look forward and build for next season.”

Barnsley were beaten in all of Devaney’s matches in charge, including a 4-0 loss as the hands of West Brom on the final day.

They finished bottom of the Championship just 12 months after making the play-offs under Valérien Ismaël, who coincidentally was poached by Albion along with former skipper Alex Mowatt.

With the number of absentees stretching into double figures on Saturday, Devaney named a youthful side.

Captain Cauley Woodrow was Barnsley’s only outfield player over the age of 22.

The Tykes were not helped by referee Leigh Doughty when the official incorrectly awarded West Brom a penalty after judging Clarke Oduor had fouled Jayson Molumby when he had actually taken the ball.

“We had such a young team,” said Devaney, who began the season as under-23s coach.

“For a lot of the players, it was only their second or third game so it was always going to be a massive struggle for us.