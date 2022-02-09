Carlton Morris’s equaliser on the stroke of half time – the Reds’ first goal in five matches – had given the Championship’s bottom side hope of picking up a positive result against Luton Town on Tuesday and ending a five-game losing streak.

But, as was the case against Cardiff last week, Barnsley were unable to build on a positive start and conceded a second-half penalty, which was duly converted to condemn them to six straight defeats.

Tykes head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture Tony Johnson

“We came into half-time and thought we were the better team in the first half and that we definitely could go for the win,” said Asbaghi, whose 11-game wait for a first league win as Reds boss is now the longest ever in the club’s history.

"We came out and it was an even game, and it doesn’t take too long in the second half where we make an individual mistake that costs us a penalty and a goal, and when you’re 2-1 down, it’s tough.”

Keeper Brad Collins was the guilty party for the penalty after he brought down Fred Onyedinma as he poked the ball past him.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Chelsea, has endured several shaky moments in recent games and was at fault for Bournemouth’s winning goal at Oakwell earlier this month when he was beaten to the ball after rushing out of his area to clear.

“Right now, we just have to summarise this game and, of course, learn from our mistakes and know what we did good, then take a good look at QPR,” Asbaghi added.

“It’s a tough game – most games here are tough – and I don’t see QPR being tougher than others even though they have good form. Luton had good form, but still, we didn’t look like a bottom team in the first half, if you ask me.

“So, I know, if we can do things right and do it for 90 minutes, then, as I’ve said before, there’s no opponent that should scare us that much.”