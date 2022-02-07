The Championship game on Wednesday, which Cardiff won 1-0, saw heated scenes at the final whistle after the Reds’ assistant coach Joseph Laumann appeared to shove Cardiff manager Steve Morrison.

Laumann had been shown a yellow card moments earlier for trying to confront Morison in the dugout area before following him towards the tunnel, where a brawl involving players and staff erupted in front of the travelling supporters situated in the North Stand.

Morison said Laumann ‘picked the wrong person’ - but insisted it was just ‘handbags’.

Ex-Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks also got into an altercation with a ball boy during the ill-tempered clash when the youngster hid a towel under his jacket which was being used to dry the match ball before the Cardiff man’s trademark long-throws.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi accused Cardiff of lacking ‘sportsmanship.

He said: “We went to him and said ‘thank you, congratulations for the victory’.

Barnsley and Cardiff have been charged by the Football Association following a stormy end to their Oakwell fixture. Photo: PA.

“I’m not going to say what he said but it was some really bad things without any of us saying anything.

“And then my assistant coach reacts to what he says. Of course. That's normal.”

An FA statement read: “Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, following the end of the fixture.”