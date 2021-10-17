Barnsley boss bemoans familiar story as Reading defeat extends winless run to 10 games

Markus Schopp, manager of Barnsley (Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Reds remained inside the Championship bottom three after John Swift scored the only goal of the game for Reading. But the Reds spurned a number of chances, most notably through Cauley Woodrow.

Callum Brittain also struck a post for Schopp’s men early in the second period, before Swift secured Reading's win with a superb solo effort in the 77th minute - his eighth goal of the season.

That is one more than the Reds have managed in the league so far this season and Schopp said: "I saw a Barnsley team that tried its best in a difficult situation to get the best result," head coach Markus Schopp said.

"When you are in a situation like we are right now, it's not that easy.

"I don't know how many times we tried to get in Reading's box to finish well, to get a goal. But it just didn't happen. It's a film that we have already seen so many times this season.

"After 60 or 70 minutes, we had the situation when we were struggling in a certain position in the midfield and we had to make a substitution.

"At this moment, we lost for a couple of minutes our organisation and this was enough today for a team like Reading to beat us.

"We tried to get back into it, even in the last few minutes. But scoring for us is a really tough thing to do right now. We tried to go for it to the very last minute but we just couldn't do it.

"Teams like Reading - and other teams - have that quality to take an advantage from this moment that we are having.

"We have already paid a lot in these moments this season. And today, again, we lost a game that we probably shouldn't have lost."