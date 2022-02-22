The Reds are currently eight points from safety in the Championship, having won just three games all season, and are tumbling towards relegation.

It’s a far cry from this time last year when they were on their way to a fifth-placed finish under Valérien Ismaël.

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi (right). Picture: Tony Johnson.

Since then, a run of seven straight defeats saw Markus Schopp lose his job in November and Asbaghi replace him.

But the appointment of the former Sweden under-21s head coach has failed to transform the club’s fortunes and he has just one win in 14 league games.

For context, Schopp managed just one win in 15 attempts – and sections of Barnsley’s fan base are once again demanding change.

“We are in a horrible position in the league,” 36-year-old Asbaghi admitted ahead of tonight’s trip to Hull City.

"It would be strange if supporters were not having feelings in this moment.

"It’s a part of football and something that everybody that is involved has to accept.

"We try to work hard and do everything we can to win the next game, that’s the only thing we can focus on.

"That’s the only thing that’s going to make everybody happy.”

Key to Barnsley’s struggles this season has been a lack of goals.

While their defensive record is far from the worst in the Championship – five teams have conceded more goals and four of them have fewer clean sheets - they are the lowest scorers of all 72 EFL clubs and failed to register a single effort on goal in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.

But Asbaghi, who promised his team would be more positive going forward against Hull, refused to criticise his attacking players.

"It’s a collective thing,” he told The Star.

"When we are conceding the few chances we are conceding it’s not because we have defenders working their a** off, it’s because we have 11 players out there on the pitch making a good, collective effort.