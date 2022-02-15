No fewer than 6,000 England fans packed Devonshire Green during the 2018 World Cup to watch the Three Lions in the semi-final on a giant 46m screen.

Sheffield City Council opted not to show matches on a big screen during last summer’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament – and a spokesperson confirmed there will be no screen this year either.

Still, plans are afoot for a family friendly space on Devonshire Green while the competition takes place across England from 6 to 31 July, which will allow supporters to enjoy build-up from up to four hours before kick-off.

Football fans watch the World Cup Semi-Final between England and Croatia on Devonshire Green in 2018.

Sheffield is one of nine host cities nationwide that will stage the event.

"It’s going to be a big thing for Sheffield putting on such a major tournament,” said councillor Anne Murphy, who has been involved in the city’s preparations.

"Hopefully it’s going to bring quite a lot of visitors into the city who will spend their money."

Food stalls will be on site, cllr Murphy said, but she could not confirm if alcohol would be sold.

"I don’t know about bars because there’s bars along that stretch of Division Street anyway,” she added.

"There will be a family atmosphere, they (organisers) want to encourage as many families there as possible.”

Sheffield is set to host the current European champions Holland throughout the competition as well as the national team of Sweden.

Both sides are among the tournament favourites and will play each other at Bramall Lane on Saturday 9 July (8pm kick-off).

Bramall Lane will stage three group games in total as well as the semi-final for England’s side of the draw, meaning the Lionesses - who are likely to include former Blades pair Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck in their team - could play in Sheffield.

Three group-stage matches and a quarter-final clash will also take place at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

It is thought planning permission will be needed for the space, with an application expected to be submitted soon.