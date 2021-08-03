The annual ceremony took place at the Double Tree by Hilton later than planned in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions and saw the Tykes named Team of the Year for the 2020/21 season, with former boss Valerien Ismael picking up the Manager of the Year gong for his heroics.

The Frenchman, who has since joined West Brom, guided Barnsley to an impressive fifth-placed finish after taking over the reigns in October 2020 following Gerhard Struber’s departure.

The Tykes’ 21-year-old wing-back Callum Styles, who has been linked with several Premier League clubs, also received the Gordon Banks Young Player of the Year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore with Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic at The Star Football Awards

Elsewhere, ex-Blades boss Warnock – now in charge of Middlesbrough – was recognised for his achievements in a managerial career stretching five decades, which has included no fewer than eight promotions.

Former Sheffield United captain Len Badger, who died in May aged 75, was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The club legend made 451 appearances in red and white between 1962 and 1976 – and was a key part of the side promoted to Division 1 in the 1970/71 season.

He later worked as a matchday host at Bramall Lane.

The Pioneer of Womens Football Award was presented to the late Julie Chipchase’s partner, Jo Broadhurst, in her memory.

Julie was a legend at Doncaster Rovers Belles and served as director of football and a board member until her death. She also worked with Leeds United Ladies and the England Women’s teams from U15s level to the seniors.

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was named Sheffield United’s Player of the Year in recognition of his strong finish to a difficult campaign, while Barry Bannan was crowned Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year.

Michal Helik won the same award for Barnsley, as did Tom Anderson for Doncaster and Wes Harding for Rotherham United.

Striker Rhema Lord Mears was chosen as Sheffield United Women’s Player of the Year.