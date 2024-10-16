Sheffield Wednesday fan Georgia Klein wants to be recognised alongside male boxing champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has a rich history of producing world-champion boxers, Naseem Hamed, Clinton Woods, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter and Kell Brook to name just a few.

But the steel city’s standing in women's boxing is less prestigious.

However, the question is: Is that all about to change?

Georgia Klein, aged 23, certainly hopes so.

The Sheffield boxer trains at the same gym as Shakiel Thompson, and is managed by Doncaster heavyweight Dave Allen.

Ahead of her second professional fight on Saturday, the Manor prospect spoke to The Star, in a question and answer session.

Q: When did you start boxing?

GK: I started at 13, I was playing football before then, I played in many positions but I settled in as a goalkeeper, I used to play for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies, which was great because I am a Wednesday fan. I used to have a season ticket with my dad.

Georgia Klein in combat Pic Connor McMain

But when I started boxing as an after-school activity I knew I had to make a choice.

I remember watching Nicola Adams win gold medals at the 2012 Olympics, and that really inspired me.

She was my first female boxing idol, and then there were fighters like Katie Taylor and Terri Harper.

But I would also say Kell Brook, I have met him a few times. I remember him winning the world title and it made me want to become a champion as well. Boxing really helped me with my confidence, because I am naturally quite shy. But boxing helped me come out of my shell.

Georgia Klein and Shakiel Thompson

Q: So like Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor, were you a successful amateur boxer?

GK: Yes, I don't know my record exactly because my coaches always told me that “ records were for DJ's”, so I didn't really keep count of the wins and losses.

But I had nearly 40 amateur bouts. I was on the England squad for a year.

My achievements include being the Junior National Champion in 2016. I was then an East Midlands Box Cup Finalist in 2018, Youth National finalist in 2020, a Women’s Winter Box Cup finalist in 2023, that year I was also the 60kg Yorkshire champion.

Georgia Klein and Nicola Adams

Q: What boxing gym do you train at?

GK: I train at Manor Boxing Academy. I'm trained by Roger Sampson and Gary Wilson.

Q: You train with Shakiel Thompson, the gym is doing well, and there's a real buzz, do you feel that is helping you in your development?

GK: Definitely, it's a good environment and there's always a good atmosphere. When I was in fight camp for my first fight. I was working with Shakiel and he always pushes me to do better.

I have been training with Shakiel since I was 13 so I have grown up with him. The guys at the gym see me as their little sister so they are always looking out for me. Shakiel is like a big brother to me, I look up to him a lot.

I am also really good friends with Stevi Levy, we motivate each other in the gym. Sometimes when I hit her in sparring I say sorry to her!

Q: You are managed by heavyweight Dave Allen, how did that come about?

GK: When he started bringing Stevi Levy and Joe Hayden to the gym for sparring, we started talking and got on really when, so that's how it started.

Q: What advantages are there having Dave as your manager?

GK: He's so keen to get my name and face out there, which is really good and he's got a lot of social media followers as well. When he announced me as his new signing, that generated a lot of interest.

It’s also helped me in getting quality sparring. I have sparred champions and I have other high-profile women boxers wanting to spar me as well.

Q: You lived up to the hype with your professional debut last month, a fourth-round TKO win against Shelley Macdonald at Sheffield’s Skate Central. How did that feel?

GK: It was good because that was like my first professional fight camp, which was pretty intense and hard work.

But I just kept telling myself that it was all gonna pay off.

On the day I was really nervous, I felt a bit sick with all the nerves. It all sunk in when I was in the changing room. But Roger [Sampson] was great, he made me focus and it was a pretty good performance. I could have probably stopped her earlier, but I wanted to get the rounds in. Then in the final round i just thought, “lets get it done.”.

Q:Your second fight is coming up at Skate Central on Saturday how did camp go?

I feel like I am getting better, I do feel professional boxing suits me a lot more than amateurs.

I can take my time a lot more and I feel like my style suits it. Which is what my coaches were telling me before I turned over.

Q: Tell us about your boxing style?

GK: I like to pick my shots. I've been working on timing. I can be on the front or back foot and of course being from Sheffield I know how to switch stances. If I had to compare myself to someone, I’d say Savannah Marshall. I hit hard for a lightweight, especially my right hand, that's why they call me: 'The hammer.'

Q: Do you also have a job outside of boxing?

GK: Yeah, using my degree in Childhood Development, I work full time in an outdoor nursery, Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten.

Q: What are your aspirations in professional boxing?

GK: For now, I just want to get experience and a lot of rounds. I want to push on to win world titles. Like Dalton Smith, one day I would love to fight at Hillsborough stadium.