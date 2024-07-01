Sheffield v Leeds battle: Who wins?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's nothing like a Yorkshire derby to excite small-hall boxing fans.

And there promises to be a cracking duel between Sheffield and Leeds' fighters, a week on Saturday.

South Yorkshire's Skate Central will be the venue as Parson Cross southpaw Keanen Wainwright (11-3) takes on Billy Pickles (15-1) in a 12-rounder at super lightweight. The Sheffield scrapper returns to the scene of his last fight, a defeat, against Louis Horn in April.

The 26-year-old was on the wrong side of a close decision, losing his Commonwealth silver lightweight title.

Keanen Wainright in action. Pic by Amy Gillatt via Dennis Hobson Fightzone

Former England amateur Pickles, 30, has better memories of that night, the Leeds man fought on the undercard and cruised to a points win against Nicaraguan journeyman Cristian Narvaez.

Now Wainwright, who trains at Glyn Rhodes’ Sheffield Boxing Centre, jumps up in weight to face Pickles in the top of the bill Fight Academy clash.Although Wainwright lost his last fight, he certainly left his mark on his opponent.

He dropped Horn in round four in their 10-round war but was guilty of letting Horn off the hook, allowing himself to be outworked as he plodded forward.

Wainwright did showcase his power-punching capabilities, which has seen him stop six opponents from his 11 wins.

Billy Pickles landing. Pic By Connor McMain

Whilst Wainwright’s a left-handed fighter, his right hand is arguably his superior weapon.

He throws his thudding jab with authority, and always punches through the target. It was his short right hook which also dropped Horn.

Pickles is 5ft 9, and like Horn, will enjoy a similar height and reach advantage over the short and stocky Wainwright.

This will be key to Pickles' plan for victory, who will no doubt try and keep Wainwright at bay by boxing on the back foot.

Pickles will look to avoid exchanging at short or mid-range, as he looked uncomfortable in the pocket when he suffered his only loss as a professional, an eighth-round TKO defeat to Lucas Ballingall for the English title last year.

The Leeds man’s success in that fight came when at range and firing in his textbook and long right hand.

He will no doubt try and use that shot to good effect Wainwright, who struggled to defend the right cross when he lost to Horn.

Wainwright is well versed at being the smaller man in the ring, but what he lacks in height he makes up for in power and precision. Whilst Pickles might have some success in the early rounds, boxing off the back foot and out scoring Wainwright.

The feeling is that the Sheffield southpaw will eventually be able to use his superior strength and power to work his way onto the inside, and turn this into his kind of fight, where he can land that stiff jab at mid range, and follow it up with short hooks and his left hand.

There are also question marks over Pickles' stamina, he is yet to go past the eighth round, and was visibly exhausted when he lost his unbeaten record.

Wainwright on the other hand has at least been ten rounds on three occasions.

And whilst he has lost two of those, both defeats were extremely close, against quality opposition, and could have gone the other way.