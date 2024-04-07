Controversial defeat for dethroned Sheffield boxing champion
Keanen Wainwright lost a disputed split decision 10-rounder and had to hand over his Commonwealth Silver lightweight belt to an able and equally brave rival in Essex's Louis Horn.
Wainwright the warrior, 26, presented the judges with a dilemma that sparked a difference of opinions.
Sadly for him, he ended up on the wrong side of their decision-making.
Initially, the southpaw's nonstop ball-of-energy style seemed to overwhelm the challenger.
Horn adapted intelligently though and made subtle changes that were to influence the judges who voted 96-94, 94-95, 95-94 in his favour.
The Wolf may have shown his fangs, however the man from Chigwell survived intact, on the talkSPORT web-streamed Dennis Hobson bill at Skate Central, Sheffield.
Fans of the Parson Cross boxer are claiming 22-year-old Horn would only be borrowing the belt. And eyes will be on the former Chaucer School pupil to see how he bounces back.
His trainer Glyn Rhodes told The Star: "To be honest, I thought Keanen won.
"He out jabbed Louis and I admit I am a bit upset about those scores, they are controversial in my eyes.
"But it was a great fight and both the fighters took some big shots.
"Keanen deserves a rest now - and he also deserves a re-match."
After the ring walks, the first impression fans at the former ice hockey centre received was how much taller and bigger Horn was - he must have endured one heck of a diet to make the weight.
Wainwright was nimble on his feet, busy and able to avoid the whirling reach of his adversary.
That evasiveness disappeared briefly in the second when the southerner landed three big right hands which tested the Sheffielder's endurance.
A clever and accurate combination of punches from the Sheffield Boxing Centre fighter had Horn on the canvas and facing an eight-count.
Horn recovered and found a solution to the smaller man's workrate.
The tide was turning by round seven, an uncomfortable one for Wainwright who was caught a few times to head and body.
The following two rounds suggested Horn was successfully finding his range, particularly to the body.
By round 10, Wainwright started to re-claim the centre of the ring but it was too little too late in two of the judges' minds.
The Fightzone show had been opened with two bouts that were effectively learning experiences for a pair of Sheffield fighters.
Thomas Crowder had started brightly against Hyde's Dale Arrowsmith, but seemed to lose his way as the older man tied to 'old man him.'
The 23-year-old unbeaten prospect landed two strong headshots before the end though and deserved the points' win.
John Fewkes-trained Mason Dickinson, who similarly started with three wins under his belt also moved to four, he grew in stature as the rounds progressed.
South Yorkshire's boxing treasure Dave Allen was next up in another four-rounder.
The awkward spectacle failed to excite though.
Opponent Jake Darnell was unwilling to trade punches and while the Conisbrough man had the moves, he didn't supply the power, collecting his 22nd career win nonetheless.
His 40-36 points victory will have helped the 'Doncaster de la Hoya' in his pledged aim to get into shape and have a successful year back in the ring.
RESULTS
- Keanen Wainwright (previously 11 2 0, Sheffield) lost to Louis Horn (5 0 0, Essex) (Commonwealth Silver lightweight belt)James Wilkins (11 2 0, USA) beat Brayan Mairena (15 42 1, Nicaragua) super feather
- Thomas Crowder (3 0 0, Swallownest) bt Dale Arrowsmith (6 103 4, Manchester) feather
- Billy Pickles (14 1 0, Leeds) bt Cristian Narvaez (17 75 7, Nicaragua) super light.
- Mason Dickinson (3 0 0, Sheffield) bt Jordan Grannum super welter.
- Brendan Needham (3 0 0, Sheffield) drew with Marcin Prostko (0 4 0, Poland) cruiser.
- David Allen (21 6 2, Consibrough) bt Jake Darnell (2 25 0, Blackpool) heavy.
- Adrian King (1 0 0, Beverley) TKO'd Andrea Pesce (9 23 4, Italy) heavy.
