Sheffield fans in for a brute-force night

There was this French fighter, a Swedish tough guy, an undefeated Canadian boxer and an Albanian hitman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NO - not the start of a joke.

These four were the potential opponents that South Yorkshire's Dave Allen overlooked in his quest for the hardest heavyweight he could lay a glove on.

Allen surprised the boxing world when he selected Russian heavyweight hulk Arslanbek Makhmudov as his next opponent in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Allen - knows what he is doing

Who in their right mind would want to trade blows with a bloke who has wrestled a bear?

However, Allen chose Makhmudov as his ring rival at Sheffield Arena over four others, including one who had beaten him in the past, thus the Consibrough man lost his chance for revenge.

So who were the prize fighters that Sheffield boxing fans could have seen at close quarters at the Arena on a Matchroom bill on October 11?

Tony Yoka

Tony Yoka and family

The towering Frenchman is Olympic royalty, having won gold in Rio 2016 with a contentious points victory over Britain's Joe Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career, though, has since been marred by inconsistency and controversy, not least for missing drug tests, which earned him a suspension.

Yoka is something of a Marmite figure in boxing circles - stylish and media-savvy, but prone to being tagged “overhyped” by critics who feel his pro career has failed to match the fanfare.

A bout with Allen would have come with a bit of edge, given Yoka’s win over Joyce - a result that didn’t sit well with many in the British boxing scene.

Otto Wallin

Otto Wallin

Sweden’s Wallin gave Tyson Fury a nasty night in the ring, leaving the Gypsy King with a face like a butcher’s apron after opening a gruesome cut over his eye in 2019. That near-upset alone earned Wallin a permanent seat at the heavyweight top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s no big talker, but Wallin is notoriously hard to outbox – and even harder to discourage. Allen, who’s built a reputation for favouring fan-friendly fights over cautious ones, might have thought twice about spending 10 rounds trying to pin down a southpaw technician who won’t budge or brawl.

Alexis Barrière

Dave Allen and Johnny Fisher Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

Unbeaten in 12 bouts, the Canadian heavyweight has quietly built a solid résumé in Montreal without making much noise outside his homeland.

Yet his no-nonsense style – high guard, thudding jab, relentless pressure - could have made for a bruising, if unspectacular, night for Allen.

Barrière is also an engineering student, reportedly balancing study with sparring sessions and late-night runs. A boxer with a brain and a chin? It might have been a bad match-up for Allen, whose most memorable wins have come when the fight gets rough rather than strategic.

Nelsdon Hysa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albanian “hitman” comes with a backstory as gritty as any Guy Ritchie character – raised in Tirana, he made his way through the unglamorous underworld of European boxing, taking fights on short notice and even shorter pay.

Hysa once knocked out a German opponent while wearing borrowed boots and was known to drive himself to weigh-ins in a battered Peugeot.

He might not be a household name, but the man can punch – and never turns down a scrap.

The four are all distinguished competitors - bigger names than Jeamie TKV, whom at one point Allen had hoped to tackle for a British title.

Out of all of them, though, they don't come much more awe-inspiring than Makhmudov - a treat is in store for South Yorkshire fight fans if not exactly for Dave Allen.