He’s wrestled a bear. No, not metaphorically...he actually did wrestle a bear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, 6ft 5½ inch Russian heavyweight hulk Arslanbek Makhmudov was filmed grappling a full-grown brown bear in a Canadian forest, wrapping his enormous arms around the animal like it was a misbehaving sparring partner.

The stunt went viral, fuelling the myth of a man already known to fans as the Russian Monster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became arguably the most awesome-looking physical specimen since his countryman Nikolai Valuev.

For Makhmudov, it wasn’t a publicity opportunity; it was “training for the mind.”

It’s hard to imagine South Yorkshire's Dave Allen watching that footage and thinking, “Yes, that’s the fight I want, bring him over to take me on in Sheffield.”

But the Doncaster heavyweight will step through the ropes at Sheffield Arena on October 11 to face the man some believe is boxing’s most fearsome puncher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makhmudov’s record tells its own spectacular story: 19 wins, 18 knockouts, most of them brutal, many inside the opening round.

Arslanbek Makhmudov bruised

He’s the kind of fighter who doesn’t so much box opponents as flatten them quickly, violently, and without ceremony.

He was born in Mozdok, North Ossetia, in 1989, in a region that has seen more than its share of conflict.

Growing up in post-Soviet Russia, toughness wasn’t optional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His uncle took him to a local boxing gym as a boy, a turning point that would eventually take him to CSKA Moscow and the Russian national amateur system. There, he trained alongside Olympic hopefuls, earning a reputation for power and resilience.

Arslanbek Makhmudov poster

He later competed in the World Series of Boxing, where he beat several international standouts and was ranked as one of the top super-heavyweights in the world.

Frustrated by the politics that denied him an Olympic berth, Makhmudov left the system in 2017 and turned professional in Canada, signing with Montreal’s Eye of the Tiger Management.

It was a late start by boxing standards - he was 28 - but within months he was demolishing opponents and selling out fight nights in Quebec. Canadian fans quickly embraced his ferocity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won the WBC-NABF heavyweight title and added the WBA Inter-Continental belt with a single-round demolition of Junior Wright.

Arslanbek Makhmudov

Among his victims were former world champion Samuel Peter, whom he stopped inside a round, and veteran Carlos Takam, who became one of the few to last the distance.

Makhmudov has described himself as a spiritual man with a simple life. When he is not wrestling wildlife, he trains, eats, sleeps and prays. Outside the ring, there’s little in the way of flash.

But the myth has grown all the same, thanks in no small part to that bear-wrestling video, which was widely compared to similar footage of martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov as a child in Dagestan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Except this wasn’t a boy grappling a cub - this was a 270lb heavyweight tackling an adult beast in the woods, and appearing to enjoy it.

There have been setbacks. In December 2023, Makhmudov suffered his first professional loss, a stoppage defeat to Agit Kabayel, after a savage body shot and a suspected broken hand.

In August 2024, he was beaten again, this time by Italian Guido Vianello, who left him with a grotesquely swollen eye and forced a corner retirement. Some questioned whether the aura was gone.

Wearing his rival's T shirt with pride Dave Allen, Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

They didn’t question long. Makhmudov returned in May 2025 to stop Miljan Rovcanin, twice punching him through the ropes before ending the fight in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, he dispatched Ricardo Brown in under a minute. The message was clear: the monster hadn’t gone anywhere.

Now, at 36, he brings that momentum to a Matchroom bill in Sheffield.

Allen, durable and battle-hardened, is no stranger to big nights. But few opponents arrive with this kind of threat—the sheer size, power, and almost otherworldly aura.

And don't be fooled by suggestions that the Conisbrough man is "petrified."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, he knows the sheer scale of the man and the task ahead. But he wouldn't share the ring with him if he felt he would get embarrassed.

Arslanbek Makhmudov, though, is not just another heavyweight.

He is part folklore, part freakshow, part throwback to an era where giants stalked the division.

And for however long it lasts, the crowd at Sheffield Arena may feel like they’re watching something more than a fight. They may feel like they’re watching a beast unleashed.