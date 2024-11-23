Sheffield boxer Levi Kinsiona retires after knockout on Channel 5 show
Parson Cross super lightweight Levi Kinsiona was stopped early on by Ben Marksby in Bolton.
It had been scheduled as a 10-rounder but Kinsiona was in trouble from a left hook, appeared unsteady on his feet, and was given a standing count, before being forced on to the ropes by a barrage of combination shots.
The referee stopped the undercard contest at the Walker Activity Dome, Newcastle after two minutes and 39 seconds of round two.
The 28-year-old had hoped a win over the unbeaten Darlington fighter would propel him towards a British title tilt.
Instead, he decided the loss had ended his 11-4-0 career.
Shortly after stepping out of the ring, he said: "Tonight wasn’t my night, but as a fighter, I’d step in there with anyone.
"It’s been a long camp and I’ve sacrificed so much uprooting my life to Manchester (training under Anthony Crolla) and spending so much time away from my family.
"I know it’s very sudden after my fight but I told myself if I am not winning fights like this then it’s time to hang the gloves up so I’d like to say a farewell to the sport and a massive congratulations to Ben Marksby; also thank you to my whole team."
Marksby, 25, celebrating his first stoppage in 11 attempts in the pro ranks, now wants his own shot at the Lonsdale belt.
Southpaw prospect Dan Toward, trained in Rotherham by Dave Coldwell, chalked up his fifth straight win on the Friday night bill.
The Tyne and Wear's right hook to the body flattened super welterweight Johan Nova in the sixth round.
The fight was waved off seconds later.
Coldwell said: "What a great night in Newcastle! Dan moves to 5-0 (4) with an electric performance in front of his army of fans. The North East is going to have a new star to follow."
In the Nisse Sauerland-promoted event, Harlem Eubank outpointed Nurali Erdogan in a disjointed and eminently forgettable eight-rounder.
