Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Levi Kinsiona from Parson Cross ends his boxing career after a defeat by Ben Marksby on Channel 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sheffield boxer has quit the sport after being knocked out on a Channel 5 show.

Sheffield boxer Levi Kinsiona has hung up his gloves following a knockout on a Channel 5 programme. | Andrew Saunders

Parson Cross super lightweight Levi Kinsiona was stopped early on by Ben Marksby in Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been scheduled as a 10-rounder but Kinsiona was in trouble from a left hook, appeared unsteady on his feet, and was given a standing count, before being forced on to the ropes by a barrage of combination shots.

The referee stopped the undercard contest at the Walker Activity Dome, Newcastle after two minutes and 39 seconds of round two.

The 28-year-old had hoped a win over the unbeaten Darlington fighter would propel him towards a British title tilt.

Instead, he decided the loss had ended his 11-4-0 career.

Shortly after stepping out of the ring, he said: "Tonight wasn’t my night, but as a fighter, I’d step in there with anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a long camp and I’ve sacrificed so much uprooting my life to Manchester (training under Anthony Crolla) and spending so much time away from my family.

"I know it’s very sudden after my fight but I told myself if I am not winning fights like this then it’s time to hang the gloves up so I’d like to say a farewell to the sport and a massive congratulations to Ben Marksby; also thank you to my whole team."

Marksby, 25, celebrating his first stoppage in 11 attempts in the pro ranks, now wants his own shot at the Lonsdale belt.

Southpaw prospect Dan Toward, trained in Rotherham by Dave Coldwell, chalked up his fifth straight win on the Friday night bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tyne and Wear's right hook to the body flattened super welterweight Johan Nova in the sixth round.

The fight was waved off seconds later.

Coldwell said: "What a great night in Newcastle! Dan moves to 5-0 (4) with an electric performance in front of his army of fans. The North East is going to have a new star to follow."

In the Nisse Sauerland-promoted event, Harlem Eubank outpointed Nurali Erdogan in a disjointed and eminently forgettable eight-rounder.