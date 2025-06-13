Sheffield boxer grabs spot on surprise show

By Bob Westerdale
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

Sometimes in boxing, if one door shuts, another one opens.

Sheffield promotional outfit GBM Sports had experienced a difficult few days when they were forced to scrap their planned show at Pearse Stadium, Galway, Ireland, scheduled for June 28.

Home town fighter Kieran Molloy then announced that he was parting ways with Izzy Asif's company, which had promoted him for 15 months.

“I’m devastated to share that my upcoming European title fight at Pearse Stadium has been cancelled" he siad.

"The decision was made by the promoter, GBM Sports, and came as a complete shock to me and my team,” the proposed headliner posted on line.

GBM said the show was binned “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

However, the promoters quickly switched a 10-fight, modified version of the event to the Connexin Live, Hull.

And that has brought good news to Sheffield middleweight star Shakiel Thompson; he will get an undercard outing there on June 28.

Shakiel Thompson, winner Pic by Connor McMain.

The lack of preparation time for Manor Boxing Academy southpaw Shak isn't an issue, seemingly.

He has been itching to get back in the ring and posted: "Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready...Got the call yesterday if I wanna fight in two weeks...of course I do."

His opponent or the number of rounds are yet to be determined, on a show headlined by the EBU European Light Heavyweight clash between Birmingham's Shakan Pitters and Stretford's Bradley Rea.

The 6ft 3ins Handsworth knockout artist (14-0-0)has only had seven rounds of action since April last year.

Shakiel Thompson poster

His manager Kevin Maree believes Thompson is an avoided boxer on the national circuit but said on social media: "We keep climbing - you can’t avoid him much longer."

The Sheffielder is ranked fifth in the country at 160 lbs, behind Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith, Kieran Conway, and Denzel Bentley.

