No hard feelings as Padley targets Sheffield win

Boxer Josh Padley goes into a Sheffield Arena battle bearing no grudge against his forthcoming opponent - even though the rival once knocked out his coach!

The former Doncaster electrician faces Reece Bellotti on the Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard on Saturday, October 11, hoping a win will propel him towards a world title.

He knows the Watford man can be a threat - seven years ago he snatched the Commonwealth featherweight belt off Jason Cunningham, courtesy of a sixth round knockout.

Cunningham trains Padley these days and is one of the most successful coaches in Yorkshire. And he isn't the type to harbour resentment, despite Jason's humorous take on the situation.

"Revenge!" laughed Padley. "He did a number on Jason!

"But, really, there are no hard feelings. It is boxing at the end of the day.

"Jason was a guy who would fight anybody they put in front of him and that fight didn't go his way.

"It proves Reece is a dangerous one.

"That was some years ago, (2017) Jason went on to have a very good boxing career and so has Reece. It's a funny old sport.

"There is no animosity, Jason has told me Reece is a nice, respectful guy."

The Arena fight is a ten-rounder; the pair will dispute the WBA International super featherweight title.

As Josh is ranked at sixth in the world by the WBA, he hopes a win will navigate him towards a world stage.

He's been up there before, having faced Shakur Stevenson as a late replacement for the WBC World Lightweight bout in Riyadh in February.

The 29-year-old said he'd competed in his last outing for a WBA international title at lightweight, before moving down a weight category, which again should hold him in good standing with the sanctioning body.

A win over Bellotti will be needed to keep the momentum going, though.

The six-year professional was in good form in his last outing, decking previously unbeaten Serbian Marko Cvetanovic at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield in April.

Being a Matchroom-promoted fighter has meant the Armthorpe man has been able to give up his day job and is focusing full time on the sport.

"I had a rest after the last fight and had a good ten-week camp with no work involved. Now it is a case of pushing forward."

Bellotti is a solid professional, with 20 wins and six losses to his name.

In July, he went seven rounds with Ryan Garner for British, Commonwealth and European titles, falling just short in the 12-rounder in Bournemouth.

At 34, he still has much to give - but Padley should move past him if he brings the same skills and determination that he showed against Mark Chamberlain at Wembley stadium, on the Daniel Dubois v Anthony Joshua bill 12 months ago.