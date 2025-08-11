Sheffield Arena fight gives Cunningham chance to settle score

Eight years ago Jason Cunningham learned a lesson in boxing that he still reflects on to this day.

Cast iron discipline must overrule any hint of complacency in the ring, the trainer says, a philosophy he is passing on to his fighter Josh Padley.

The advice dates back to Cunningham's stoppage defeat to Watford's Reece Bellotti back in October 2017.

And it might become particularly valuable for Padley - who himself faces Bellotti at Sheffield Arena, on October 11.

The contest serves as support to the main event, Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, on the Matchroom card.

It is a high-profile opportunity for Armthorpe's Padley, who gained worldwide recognition when he accepted a late-notice fight against Shakur Stevenson, the WBC World Lightweight title holder, in February.

And it is also a chance for Cunningham to gain some form of redemption, although he has a lot of time, personally, for Bellotti, 34.

Jason, who has been Josh's trainer since the 29-year-old's victory over Mark Chamberlain on the Riyadh season Wembley bill last September, says he expects Padley v Bellotti to be a barnstormer.

Jason Cunningham ahead of Josh Padley fight Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 21 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Reece is a nice man, has had a good career, and has a lot of experience. I know him well after we shared the ring together," said the Doncaster man.

"My fight with him was a defence of my Commonwealth featherweight title and main event on Sky Sports at York Hall, Bethnal Green. He was 10-0 at the time; he was being billed as a big puncher, and people had high hopes for him.

"I was the underdog - nothing new - but if I’m honest, I was winning the rounds quite comfortably up to the (sixth round) stoppage.

"That fight was my biggest lesson in boxing: that discipline is key. I was having it all my own way, and it got to a point where I believed I’d stop him as I was beginning to bust him up.

Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley, WBC World Lightweight Title 23 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Basically, I got too involved too early due to the success I was having, and it was the first time both amateur and professional I’d ever been dropped. (He was 23-3-0 at the time.)

"That night I learned you can’t get complacent, and you can be hurt in boxing.

"I was stopped on my feet the next round as my legs hadn’t recovered properly, and it was a massive learning experience for me.

"My experience with Reece put me in good stead for the remainder of my career, but also as a coach."

As for the October Matchroom duel, Jason said: "Reece will be there all night with Josh; he’s game and what you see is what you get with him.

"A good disciplined performance, and I see Josh getting a very good win, but by no means are we underestimating Reece at all.

"I’ll get one back on Reece like I did Jordan Gill that’s my prediction."

Padley is one of many fighters on Cunningham's books. Others include: Ellie Hellewell, Cory Sagar, Connan Murray, Conner Kelsall, Bree Wright, Saqib Mehmood, Jimmy Joe Flint, and Sam Kirk.