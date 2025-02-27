Nan's pie and peas cost me dream trip to Cayman Islands

He can laugh about it now. A dose of gastroenteritis had laid Mikey Harrison low, forcing him to pull out of a boxing opportunity in the dream Caribbean holiday destination of the Cayman Islands.

"It was me Nan's pie and peas," the Sheffield light heavyweight said, jokingly...(probably.)

Whatever caused his serious stomach complaint, it meant missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime appearance in last October's Dennis Hobson bill, 4,600 miles away.

Mikey (2-0-0) hasn't boxed since, but is now fit as a fiddle and looking forward to his Nan's next gourmet treat at her Herdings Park flat - only this time he'll have it on Sunday, the day after his bout at Skate Central.

"I'm sure it will be worth it - she always cooks me a little treat after I've boxed!" he said.

Harrison said the sickness bout: "Wasn't a very good time or me, I was ill for three weeks, with a combination of gastro and norovirus.

"I was obviously gutted that I couldn't go over to the Caymans" said the 6ft 4ins personal trainer.

"I can only hope an opportunity of that scale will arise again."

Pie and peas

The 21-year old from Ridgeway said his preparation for Saturday's four-rounder with journeyman Harry Matthews: "Couldn't have gone better.

"I've been doing my usual hard work, running and sparring, applying myself as best I can to all avenues of training."

He has had some excellent sparring with the likes of Liam Cameron, Red Johnson, Naphtali Nembhard and Harrison Hobson.

"I have had some good rounds with them. I class them all as better than me because I always class a fighter on their experience. I only had 22 or 23 amateur fights. But they have all helped my preparation for Saturday."

Mikey Harrison

In his 116-bout career, Matthews has fought Cameron twice and Nembhard once along with Lerrone Richard and Chris Eubank Jr.

"He will come and have a go," said Mikey.

"You can't overlook away fighters, he is a very, tough experienced guy."

Mikey, trained by John Fewkes in Gleadless, hopes he can find his form after being disappointed with a scrappy performance last time out.

Mikey Harrison and Dennis Hobson

He awaits the eventual call to move up to six rounds: "That will suit me better."

He says of his style: "I am a big tall lad, I can use my jab and straight shots, go forward and try and hold the middle of the ring, but I can box as well,

I can adapt to each fight."

Meanwhile Terri Harper headlines in a defence of her WBO World Lightweight Championship against undefeated German challenger Natalie Zimmerman at Doncaster Rovers stadium on May 23.

GBM Sports are also said to be making Josh Padley an offer to face local rival Maxi Hughes on the event at the Eco-Power Stadium.