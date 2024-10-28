Sickening blow as Sheffield boxer pulls out of Cayman Islands clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A nasty stomach bug has laid the 20-year-old Ridgeway fighter low when he should be flying out to the Caribbean.
The chance to see another part of the world - and advance his fledgling light heavyweight career on the international stage - is over for the time being.
"I am gutted to say that unfortunately I’ve had to miss out on the Cayman Islands trip" the 6ft 4ins Sheffield athlete confirmed to The Star.
"Me and John (Fewkes, trainer) both made the final decision on Sunday after chancing it all week that I was going to get better.
"I’ve been really struggling all week since last Sunday night with a really bad stomach problem.
"I’ve not been able to leave the house, train, or even eat one proper meal all week or hold water down" he said.
"On Saturday the pain I was receiving was that bad I had to go to the Walk-In centre in town.
"They said they could clearly see how much pain and discomfort I was in so they pushed me to go into the Northern General hospital where eventually the blood tests showed I’ve picked up a nasty viral infection in my stomach.
"It could be norovirus.
"Me and John both were hoping that I would make some magical recovery come Sunday and be fit to travel to London, wait in the airport and then get on a 13-hour flight to Cayman.
"Unfortunately, with how I’ve been, I probably would not be able to even get in the car to London, never mind do a full day's travelling and never mind box, once we got over there, like I say I’m dehydrated, malnourished and not been able to train.
"I’m absolutely devastated to be honest.
"Why now - why me, constantly springs to mind."
Mikey (2-0-0) who trains at Titans gym in Gleadless thanked everyone who has supported him in his career so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.