London world title scrap beckons for Terri Harper

Terri Harper will be hoping it is third time lucky, on September 28.

After two prospective fight dates fell through, the Denaby Main-born boxer is now scheduled to take on reigning WBO World Lightweight champion Rhiannon Dixon, 29, in an all-British affair, at the Copper Box in London.

Shows were called off at Manchester (August 24) and then at Sheffield Arena, with tickets needing refunding, but now she can set about planning again after promoters Matchroom confirmed what should be the final change of venue.

Terri Harper Sandy Ryan and Terri Harper ahead of their WBO Welterweight Title fight March 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing (1) | /Mark Robinson#3/ Matchroom Boxing

The Copper Box date is the same as the Sheffield show which had to be scrapped after an injury to headliner Dalton Smith, from Handsworth.

Warrington's Dixon saw the funny side of it all, posting online: "I was only joking saying I was fighting in Manchester then Sheffield it was gonna be London all along."

In Smith's absence, the London card will be headlined by unbeaten heavyweight Johnny Fisher, who will fight Andriy Rudenko.

And it will include Welsh featherweight Brandon Scott, who moved to Darnall's Steel City gym to train with Pearce Gudgeon earlier this Summer.

Harper, from Doncaster, had previously told The Star that Sheffield Arena had been her favourite stadium to perform in.

She added that promoter Eddie Hearn had "promised me a big show in America" at some point.

Terri, 27, a multiple-weight world champion, was full of praise for Smith, who is also rehabilitating his injury and hoping to be out again soon.

"He is such a nice lad very down to earth and a brilliant fighter, like his style class act in gym and out, his fans love watching him," she said.

"He is the next best thing since Kell Brook, he has a great following which has helped his profile, and there are some big nights and fights ahead for him."