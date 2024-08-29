I'll make it easy: Ben Whittaker dismisses Liam Cameron's boxing challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Headline-hitter Ben Whittaker admits he has never faced a boxer as good as his next opponent, Sheffield's Liam Cameron.

But, says boxing's so-called next-big-thing, that won't stop him using Liam as a mere stepping stone towards the top level of the sport.

The pair will face each other on October 12 in a joint Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Boxxer and Queensberry, promotion at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittaker, with his Naseem Hamed-style bag of tricks, is the favourite to unravel a Sheffield boxer who excelled in the amateur game and has competed for multiple titles as a professional.

'The Surgeon' is already looking ahead of the Cameron clash, the light-heavyweight commenting on the possibility of a bout with Chris Eubank Jr in the near future.

Cameron, 33, will be delighted to hear how the West Bromwich fighter appears to be taking his scalp for granted.

The Manor fighter is training hard at Steel City gym to make his rival eat his words, having seen and heard it all before in a professional career stretching back 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittaker 27, acknowledged, in an interview with Sky Sport Boxing, that the South Yorkshireman had a sound pedigree.

Ben Whittaker in action Pic Getty Images

"He has fought some good opponents. He has won things previously" he said.

When offered the fight, he said he had replied: "Yeah, let me show how good I am. And he is the person (for me) to show how good I am."

Whittaker agreed the fight represented his hardest pro test to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he is the toughest opponent on paper, but for sure I am a level above.

Liam Cameron wins at the Magna Pic Connor McMain via GBM Sports

"He was a great amateur; he has fought names I haven't fought yet, won things I haven't won yet.

"But for me it's all about timing and I believe I'm the real deal.

"I'll make it look easy if I'm not (dominating) it will look hard. I'll just go out there and make it look easy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympic silver medallist was asked how he would cope with the pressure of such an important fight on a major bill.

"If you are a true fighter, you deal well under pressure and when the pressures on I love it the most.

"The Olympics was one of those things that nobody really thought I'd do well but that little bit of pressure made me go and do what I did so when the pressures on it makes me really want to prove people wrong, I kind of like it."

Cameron, who is in a good place mentally and physically after a long absence from the sport, believes an upset is on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if he can beat Whittaker, and possibly go on to take on Barnsley's British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight champion Callum Simpson, he will be on a career-defining run of form.

Meanwhile, Stefy Bull Promotions, of Doncaster, have signed Halifax welterweight Joe Garside on a management contract. He will compete for the Central Area title on a bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in November.

The card will include unbeaten Donny duo Connan Murray and Hughie Wilson.