I'll make it easy: Ben Whittaker dismisses Liam Cameron's boxing challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But, says boxing's so-called next-big-thing, that won't stop him using Liam as a mere stepping stone towards the top level of the sport.
The pair will face each other on October 12 in a joint Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Boxxer and Queensberry, promotion at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.
Whittaker, with his Naseem Hamed-style bag of tricks, is the favourite to unravel a Sheffield boxer who excelled in the amateur game and has competed for multiple titles as a professional.
'The Surgeon' is already looking ahead of the Cameron clash, the light-heavyweight commenting on the possibility of a bout with Chris Eubank Jr in the near future.
Cameron, 33, will be delighted to hear how the West Bromwich fighter appears to be taking his scalp for granted.
The Manor fighter is training hard at Steel City gym to make his rival eat his words, having seen and heard it all before in a professional career stretching back 15 years.
Whittaker 27, acknowledged, in an interview with Sky Sport Boxing, that the South Yorkshireman had a sound pedigree.
"He has fought some good opponents. He has won things previously" he said.
When offered the fight, he said he had replied: "Yeah, let me show how good I am. And he is the person (for me) to show how good I am."
Whittaker agreed the fight represented his hardest pro test to date.
“I think he is the toughest opponent on paper, but for sure I am a level above.
"He was a great amateur; he has fought names I haven't fought yet, won things I haven't won yet.
"But for me it's all about timing and I believe I'm the real deal.
"I'll make it look easy if I'm not (dominating) it will look hard. I'll just go out there and make it look easy!"
The Olympic silver medallist was asked how he would cope with the pressure of such an important fight on a major bill.
"If you are a true fighter, you deal well under pressure and when the pressures on I love it the most.
"The Olympics was one of those things that nobody really thought I'd do well but that little bit of pressure made me go and do what I did so when the pressures on it makes me really want to prove people wrong, I kind of like it."
Cameron, who is in a good place mentally and physically after a long absence from the sport, believes an upset is on the cards.
And if he can beat Whittaker, and possibly go on to take on Barnsley's British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight champion Callum Simpson, he will be on a career-defining run of form.
Meanwhile, Stefy Bull Promotions, of Doncaster, have signed Halifax welterweight Joe Garside on a management contract. He will compete for the Central Area title on a bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in November.
The card will include unbeaten Donny duo Connan Murray and Hughie Wilson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.