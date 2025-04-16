Liam Cameron prepared for best and worst of Ben Whittaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cameron admits he doesn't know what sort of performance to expect from Ben Whittaker on Sunday.

When the pair met last time, the Sheffield light heavyweight appeared to be on top against a labouring Whittaker, until both fell out of the ring and the bout was called a draw.

Whittaker, known for his flamboyant style, has weathered much abuse and allegations of quitting since that tie at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in October.

So Cameron isn't sure how his opponent will approach their rematch at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

But he's not overly concerned by the uncertainty.

"I'll go with the flow, as you do in boxing, if he is coming at me 100mph, I will have to deal with that if he is running around I will deal with that" he told The Star.

"He might come out showboating, you never know, you can't predict anything."

The only thing the Manor athlete knows is that he will have to be on his best form.

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Saudi Arabia Pic via Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I have got it programmed as a tough night.

"I am not one to predict a knockout; all I can say is that my best is good enough and if I do my best, I will win, 100 percent."

While Whittaker is blessed with plenty of skill, he won't be a physically daunting as one other fighter Liam has faced.

"Ben is not as tough as Lyndon Arthur, definitely not" said the Steel City man.

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron Light Heavyweight Contest October 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"He is top 10 in the world in all governing bodies.

"He lost to (unified champ) Dmitry Bivol (points, 2023, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh), but that level is the best - that level doesn't happen in one fight, it takes a career to get there.

"There was a big difference between that situation and Ben calling everyone out, saying he is world level. He was a great amateur, we can all agree with that because he proved himself there. But that hasn't happened yet as a pro."

Meanwhile, organisers campaigning to establish a boxing gym in Dronfield have set up a GoFundMe page.

Andy Marlow and fellow organisers get the keys

Andy Marlow wrote on the online platform: "We know how much the old S18 gym helped our community - curbing anti social behaviour, cutting down crime rates, integrating older and young people, getting our community fit and healthy, raising money for charities, giving young people a place and purpose whilst bringing the community together through grass roots amateur sports.

"We are in desperate need of financial help to bring this building into our community.

"We need equipment, matting, and paint, general fitness items such as medicine balls, free weights. A boxing ring or two.

"The building has been used for industrial use so needs a serious lick of paint.

"Any donations, no matter how big or small, would be greatly appreciated to get this worthwhile project off the ground.

"We want to transform this building and bring it into our community as a great space for old and young at a very cheap cost.

"We will provide classes and services at as low a cost as possible to the community.

"When we’re up and running, we want to carry on raising money for other charities as we’ve done in the past, raising over £100,000 through events and fundraisers."