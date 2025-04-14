Boxing returns to Dronfield after long absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bell will ring again on boxing in Dronfield, after a gap of seven years.

Organisers are opening the doors of a new gym in Mill Lane in the town in the Summer, after securing the keys to an abandoned factory.

Behind the plan are Dronfield's boxing and MMA coach, Andy Marlow, and Danielle and Stephen Brown, who used to run the Fitness Factory boxing club in Chesterfield.

They will train youngsters and adults and hopefully bring back the glory days to Dronfield, a suburb that has been home to professional stars like Adam Etches, Lewis Taylor, Rod Smith, and Andrew Facey.

Andy explained: "This is great news for Dronfield and the wider area.

"I was approached by Danielle, who was looking for a building for a new gym and - despite no help from Dronfield Town Council - we have got the keys to a great place.

"We will call it Dronx," he said, a reference to a legendary gym in the Bronx, New York.

"I started coaching in the community in the mid-1980s and still have the passion to make a difference.

Andy Marlow and the Browns inside Dronx

"The building is a huge place and we are having to start from scratch, but we will hopefully bring future champions up from there."

Andy, a full-time carer outside of the sport, said it had been seven years since boxing and martial arts had been available at the S18 gym in Dronfield, and he felt the area had suffered because of its absence.

"When we were there years ago, we engaged with all the kids who we felt would be more than likely troublesome without sport. "They liked having a sense of something to belong to, a group. And boxing can give you everything.

"Looking back, I think we kept Dronfield safe for 15 years.

Andy Marlow and the Browns get the keys

"Anti-social behaviour has apparently rocketed after the gym closed and parents have told me we need it back."

There will be more than enough kids from Dronfield and surrounding areas to make it a success, he said.

And there is no reason why they couldn't help youngsters fulfil their dreams as IBF International Middleweight and WBC Youth champion Etches did.

"There is a new generation coming through, and we will try to get them to where they want to be," said Marlow.

The building designated to be used as a boxing gym in Dronfield

"The Dronfield community and surrounding areas are going to benefit massively from this new gym and hopefully turn out some decent boxers as well."

Andy, aged 61, added: "We start renovating today (Monday) - I can’t wait. I have had a permanent grin on my face!

"But we are starting at rock bottom and we will be hitting the fundraising hard before our opening and then the grand opening in July."

Dronx intends to make money for charities including Boxing for Heroes and Ashgate Hospice, in Old Brampton, Chesterfield.