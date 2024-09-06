Liam Cameron and other boxers rally behind Callum Simpson after tragic loss

In the next few months, they could be facing each other across a hostile boxing ring.

But, right now, Sheffield's Liam Cameron has nothing but comfort to offer Barnsley's Callum Simpson.

Simpson, 27, had been riding high after claiming the British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight super middleweight titles in a memorable night at Oakwell, last month.

And he said he would honour a promise he'd once made to Liam to compete for the Lonsdale belt.

But Callum's world came crashing down when his 19-year-old sister Lily-Rae died after a road accident in Zante, Greece.

Liam, from the Manor, understands what he is going through having suffered a similar family tragedy.

"I feel for him, 100 per cent" he told The Star.

"I messaged him to say I am here for a chat if he ever needs it. Obviously he will have other people, but it is a horrible time and I feel for him and his family."

Callum Simpson in happy times

Liam, 33, used to spar with Callum when they were younger and can recall members of the Barnsley lad's family being at ringside.

"I lost my step daughter - same thing, a car accident.

"I said to Callum how sorry I was - but really, no words can help you.

"You can appreciate they are saying nice things, but it doesn't always help and you might not want to hear it."

Liam Cameron after a sparring session

Liam said the idea of boxing Callum now was irrelevant, after such a mind-numbing tragedy.

As for Callum continuing in the sport, Liam said: "It can go either way.

"But knowing Callum he will be back and make her proud."

Liam's condolences have been mirrored by other competitors in the boxing game, including Dalton Smith, Tommy Frank, Jimmy Joe Flint, Shakiel Thompson, Terri Harper, Sam Sheedy and Junaid Bostan.

Meanwhile, Cameron is currently hard at training for his high-profile bout with Ben Whittaker in Saudi Arabia on October 12.

So hard in fact, that it is driving him to breaking point.

"I have never bothered with strength and conditioning work and weights, really. When others in the gym were doing it I just used to do an extra boxing session" he says.

"But I asked UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) coach Jonathon Reynolds, who trains (former UFC Welterweight Champion) Leon Edwards, if he would do me a programme covering the next seven or eight-week camp.

"It is pure hell. One day you are doing your S&C the next you are sparring two different guys, they are doing four rounds each, and I'm doing eight.

"The next day you have got to do your pad session then you've got your two men back in wanting to spar you.

"I am in pain and feeling tired all the time, it is new territory for me.

"I am doing redzone (endurance) runs as well, it takes every bit of energy out of you to get through the run on the treadmill. It is crazy, horrible.

"It has made my life harder but it will pay off."