Lily-Rae Simpson: 19-year-old sister of champion Yorkshire boxer dies after crash on holiday in Zante
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lily-Rae Simpson was on holiday in Zante in Greece when she was involved in a ‘road accident’.
She was taken to Athens where she stayed in an intensive care unit for 10 days until she tragically passed away on August 21, 2024.
Her brother, Barnsley-based boxer Callum Simpson, confirmed the news in an emotional post on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos from their childhood.
He wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to say that my beautiful little sister, Lily-Rae, was in a road accident while on holiday in Zante. She was flown to Athens and spent 10 days in ICU, but despite the best efforts of the medical teams, Lily sadly passed away.
“Even though she used to ring me to complain about being referred to as ‘Callum Simpson’s sister,’ or ‘that boxer’s sister’. I know she loved the Team Simpson hype.
“I will continue to make her proud.
“Love you always, Lily-Rae.”
Over 1,000 people have commented on the post expressing their condolences.
Lily-Rae’s best friend, Mikaela Jackson, lovingly called her her “partner in crime”.
Peter Fury, the uncle of former world champion Tyson Fury, wrote: “You will see her again. So sorry to hear this sad news.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.