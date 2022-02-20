Kell Brook: Sheffield boxer could fight again after beating Amir Khan - if he is offered 'millions'
Sheffield’s triumphant boxer Kell Brook says another fight could be on the cards after his victory against Amir Khan – if he is offered ‘millions’.
The 35-year-old, who trains at the world renowned Ingle Boxing Gym in Wincobank, beat his arch rival Amir Khan with a sixth round stoppage at the AO Arena in Manchester last night.
The much-anticipated fight, which was years in the making, was for bragging rights between the boxers, who have been enemies for years but had never fought competitively, although did spar ahead of the Athens Olympic Games in 2004, with Khan selected for Team GB ahead of Brook.
After last night’s victory, Brook told Sky Sports that he could get into the ring again – for the right money.
He said he could ‘walk away’ on a high after last night’s win but then he suggested that there were some ‘big fights’ still out there and named Chris Eubank Junior as a potential opponent.
The dad-of-three described himself as a ‘prize fighter’ and said he could be tempted to box again.
“I don’t like Eubank, we could fight Eubank, there’s some big fights out there for me,” he said.
“If the millions are out I will fight because I’m a prize fighter at the end of the day. I’ve three beautiful daughters who want that money off me, at the end of the day I’m a prize fighter.”
He said his “mojo is back” but said he would discuss his options with his close family first.