Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Brook wins with sixth round stoppage
Seventeen years after a bout between the pair was first touted, Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally go head to head tonight.
The old adversaries, now both 35, have been locked in a war of words all week ahead of tonight’s long-awaited grudge match at a sold-out Manchester Arena in front of 21,000 boxing fans.
Despite their status as former world champions, this fight has been described as ‘legacy-defining’ for both men, with the loser almost certainly condemned to retirement.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 23:21
- Ring walk expected around 10.30pm. Sheffield’s Brook is the ‘B-side’, so will come out first
- Brook’s camp claim Khan’s 149lbs catchweight clause ‘bit him in the a**e’ - read more below
- Long-awaited grudge scrap has been 17 years in making and described as ‘legacy-defining'
- Brook is slight favourite with bookmakers, boxing experts divided on outcome
Much better reception for Brook
Cheers from all corners of the Arena for the Sheffield fighter, who has been vindicated at last. The clear winner.
Good to see both fighters embrace in the centre of the ring. Brook is enjoying his moment. He’s been training for it for seven months - and waiting for almost two decades.
Brilliant from Brook
The referee stops the fight with Khan taking more and more punishment. Definitely one fight too many. He looked gaunt and a shadow of his former self.
Brook is being paraded around the ring on Dominic Ingle’s shoulders! A man reborn, perhaps? He said he could go on and was in the best shape for a long time. We’ll see.
Conor Benn is ringside.
Brook wins by stoppage!
Khan survives
Khan survives a series of ‘chocolate brownies’ and tries to shrug them off, but he looks vulnerable and a fair bit smaller than Brook, who is naturally the bigger man.
The Bolton man gets a great shot away at the end of the round. He’s still in this.
Just when you think Khan has the round Brook lands a clean shot with 10 seconds left. Khan does look more vulnerable to shots, but is getting more of his own away now.
Now we have a grudge match
A lot more grabbing and holding as the pace of the fight slowed before a shot from Khan brought the round to life.
Brook ends with a flurry and has Khan in the corner before wrestling him to the canvas.
Atmosphere is electric.
Better round from Khan
He lands several punches - though nothing to seemingly hurt Brook - and avoids getting hit himself. Probably 1-1 after that.
Big first round for Brook
He wobbles Khan not once but twice! The Bolton fighter still has rapid hands - and the crowd goes wild every time he throws a shot. He started faster but Brook landed with a clean shot that almost took him out.
Khan makes his way to the ring
A better reception for the Bolton man. Both fighters are now in the ring and we are just moments away from the first bell.
Terrence Crawford, who inflicted both of Khan and Brook’s previous defeats, is giving Khan a few last-minute words of encouragement ringside.
Huge boos for Brook
All of The Lights blasting out from the speakers isn’t enough to drown out a cacophony of boos for the Sheffield fighter.
He looks focused and unfazed.