'I'm the best...' Tyson Fury flying after Las Vegas win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury celebrates his 11th round knock out win against Deontay Wilder after their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wilder hit the deck first in the third round and looked to be saved by the bell on unsteady legs and yet after just a minute’s respite, he immediately turned the tables with his straight right hand to twice topple Fury.

He remained a live threat even as it became evident Fury was on top. Indeed after sinking to his knees in the 10th after Fury evened up the knockdowns, Wilder finished the round strongly and momentarily buzzed the Briton.

It was the final act of defiance from Wilder, though, as he was sent crashing face first to the floor for the third and final time in the penultimate round by a savage right to the temple.

Fury said at the post-fight press conference: “When it comes down to it, when I have to pull the chips out, every time I’ve delivered. I can only be the best of my day, I’ve done that: I’m the best fighter in my era.

“I actually feel sorry for all these guys who have had to fight me because I go in the dressing room and I’m not nervous, it’s a boxing fight to me, but they’re fighting the fighter of the generation, that’s for sure.

“Without sounding too sharp and clever, I believe that I could beat any man in history, any man born I believe I’ve got a really good chance of beating him.