For one night only? Barnsley overtakes Sheffield as South Yorks boxing capital

Barnsley may have trailed behind Sheffield for years in terms of big boxing nights and major championship performers.

But Callum Simpson is having a say in that, right now...and the town is definitely starting to punch above its weight.

The highly-popular supermiddleweight is scheduled to take on reigning champion Zak Chelli, aged 26, at Barnsley's Oakwell football stadium...and tickets have gone like hot cakes.

"Almost 7,000 tickets gone within 48 hours...Unbelievable support...WOW" said the 27-year-old South Yorkshireman, who is gunning for both British and Commonwealth titles, currently held by his Fulham opponent.

The 14-fight unbeaten boxer added: "Can’t wait to put on a show and be crowned the British and Commonwealth Champion in front of a packed out East Stand."

The 'Battle Lines' show on August 3 will be screened live on Sky Sports, further highlighting the town's fight credentials.

The contest represents the achievement of a lifelong ambition for Callum - and is the first fight at the stadium since the 1940s.

“It’s a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I’m going to win the British and Commonwealth titles in style. Expect a knockout" said the Kevin Maree-managed fighter.

Callum Simpson publicity shot

"It’s a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress.”

The chance to box under the lights at a football ground is an aspiration for many fighters - Sheffield's Blades-loving Kell Brook achieved it when he took on Errol Spence Jr. at Bramall Lane on 27 May 2017, for the IBF Welterweight championship.

There are plenty of other Sheffield fighters in the blue and red corners, hoping to go on to fight at Hillsborough or Bramall Lane.

The one most likely to succeed is Dalton Smith.

Callum Simpson with former Sheffield champion Ross Burkinshaw

He is astute enough to know a bout at his beloved Sheffield Wednesday ground would only make financial sense if it is a world title level event.

That is a journey he is embracing.

His capture of the WBC Silver Super Lightweight title in April, against American Jose Zepeda put him further up the global ratings.

Dalton, 27, told The Star: "To sell Hillsborough, you have got to be sure of a big fight with big names, and you need to be either winning a title or defending it.

Kell Brook (left) and Errol Spence after their IBF Welterweight World Championship at Bramall Lane,

"It is about getting the right dance partner and getting Sheffield out in force."

He said his camp had an on going dialogue with the Owls for years and they had a good relationship.

But for the moment all eyes are on Simpson, who has 10 knockouts on his slate, which might be one of the reasons why 7,000 tickets (priced from £30) went out the door within two days.