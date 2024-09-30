Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can't knock Shakiel Thompson for his ambition.

After recording his 13th straight win and ninth knockout last Friday, he demanded the right to bring his considerable size and ability into the biggest contests available.

The first name on his wish-list is Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-0), the Commonwealth, WBC Silver and European middleweight champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheeraz is fresh from beating Tyler Denny at Wembley Stadium on the Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua card, following a win over Austin Williams in Riyadh in June.

Sheeraz is looking towards huge name opponents and a world title, so there would appear little in it for the Berkshire boy to fight Sheffield's Shakiel.

Nonetheless, Thompson's third-round destruction of River Wilson-Bent at the Park Community Arena in Attercliffe has filled him with optimism.

"I did what I said I was going to do and I have planted my name in the middleweight division now," the Manor Boxing Academy fighter said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is my time now, I want to be in there with the best British middleweights - I want that British title."

Shak Thompson and promoter Izzy Asif Pic by Dean Atkins

Visualising a battle with Sheeraz in Saudi Arabia, the Handsworth father of two said: "We're all in it for the biggest fights, let's get it on. That's the fight I'd want, so let's go."

Assuming that fight is unlikely at this stage, Shak (13-0) may have to settle for someone lower down the pecking order.

Here are five potential opponents for Thompson, that would whet the appetite of his growing army of Sheffield fight fans.

Brad Pauls (19-1-1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Sheeraz Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Thompson has made it public that he wants the British title. That puts him on a collision path with the “Newquay Bomber” Brad Pauls.

After losing his unbeaten record to Denny in 2023, Pauls knuckled down and earned a shot at the British title earlier this year.

After drawing with the champion, Nathan Heaney in a thrilling encounter in March, Pauls put in a thrilling display to dramatically stop Heaney in the final round of their rematch in July.

Now the champion, Pauls is on the lookout for his first challenger.

Shak Thompson: winner

Nathan Heaney (18-1-1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old former champion will still feel he has plenty to offer after losing to Pauls.

The ‘Hitman’ is a popular figure in British boxing and is promoted by Frank Warren.

Heaney also receives the backing of a large football-based following from his hometown of Stoke, who always make for a great atmosphere when he is in the ring.

Linus Udofia (20-2)

The Nigerian-born boxer from Luton is the new English middleweight champion after stopping Dan Catlin (10-2) for the vacant title earlier this month. The 31-year-old has only lost twice to solid British opponents in Denzel Bentley and Kieron Conway respectively.

Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (28-3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manchester-born former world title challenger brings an array of experience to the ring and would offer a “War of the Roses” clash for Thompson. Kelly has operated at a very high level, winning twice since losing in five rounds to American talent Jaime Munguia in 2022, who only recently lost to pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight world titles.

Sam Eggington (34-9)

Eggington was last seen campaigning at super welterweight, where he put on a brave display before losing to Abass Baraou for the European title in March. But “The Savage” has previously boxed at middleweight and would no doubt move back up in weight for the right opportunity.

The 30-year-old from the West Midlands has become a cult hero over the years. Never one to duck a challenge, Eggington has been involved in a number of enthralling wars. His aggressive fighting style always provides value for money for fight fans, and a fight with Thompson would be a guaranteed barn burner.